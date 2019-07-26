Reviewing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s results

We are comparing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.20 N/A 0.71 26.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 45.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.