Reviewing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.95 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.