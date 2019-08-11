Reviewing Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL)’s and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.57 N/A -0.72 0.00 Polar Power Inc. 5 1.54 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates Westell Technologies Inc. and Polar Power Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Westell Technologies Inc. and Polar Power Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8%

Liquidity

Westell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Polar Power Inc. are 6.6 and 3.8 respectively. Polar Power Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Westell Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Westell Technologies Inc. and Polar Power Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.7% and 12.4%. Westell Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, Polar Power Inc. has 61.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23% Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7%

For the past year Westell Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Polar Power Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Polar Power Inc. beats Westell Technologies Inc.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.