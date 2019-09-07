Reviewing Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL)’s and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s results

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.56 N/A -0.72 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 26 1.84 N/A 1.61 16.76

Table 1 demonstrates Westell Technologies Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Westell Technologies Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3% Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1%

Volatility & Risk

Westell Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Juniper Networks Inc. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Westell Technologies Inc. are 6.2 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Juniper Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Westell Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Juniper Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Westell Technologies Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Juniper Networks Inc.’s potential upside is 13.78% and its average target price is $27.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of Juniper Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Westell Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Juniper Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23% Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41%

For the past year Westell Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Juniper Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Juniper Networks Inc. beats Westell Technologies Inc.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.