Reviewing Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL)’s and Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS)’s results

We are contrasting Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -0.27 0.00 Harris Corporation 165 6.61 N/A 7.27 25.24

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -7.2% Harris Corporation 0.00% 26.6% 9.2%

Westell Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Harris Corporation’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.17 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Westell Technologies Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Harris Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Westell Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Harris Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harris Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Harris Corporation’s consensus target price is $199.67, while its potential upside is 5.57%.

Roughly 20.2% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of Harris Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.37% of Harris Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. -3.21% -6.05% -6.05% 4.12% -31.87% 6.88% Harris Corporation 2.31% 10.75% 13.32% 19.84% 18.28% 36.3%

On 8 of the 9 factors Harris Corporation beats Westell Technologies Inc.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers secure communications systems and equipment, including Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides earth observation, environmental, exploration, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions, such as sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for security, defense, civil, and commercial customers; and positioning, navigation, and timing products, systems, and solutions. Further, the company offers electronic warfare, avionics, surveillance and reconnaissance, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, and undersea systems and solutions for aviation, defense, and maritime applications. Additionally, it provides managed services that support air traffic management; engineering support and sustainment for ground-based systems; and information technology and engineering managed services to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.