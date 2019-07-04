Reviewing Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL)’s and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s results

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -0.27 0.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.46 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Westell Technologies Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Westell Technologies Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -7.2% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Westell Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Westell Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westell Technologies Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.2% and 5.2%. Westell Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.7% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. -3.21% -6.05% -6.05% 4.12% -31.87% 6.88% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.49% -1.59% -15.65% -0.56% 4.97% -14.51%

For the past year Westell Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Westell Technologies Inc. beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.