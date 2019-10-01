Reviewing Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL)’s and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)’s results

Both Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 9.54M -0.72 0.00 BK Technologies Corporation 4 0.00 8.36M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Westell Technologies Inc. and BK Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. 679,051,889.81% -23.5% -20.3% BK Technologies Corporation 221,498,026.12% -3.7% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Westell Technologies Inc.’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BK Technologies Corporation is 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Westell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, BK Technologies Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BK Technologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Westell Technologies Inc. and BK Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.7% and 80.4%. About 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, BK Technologies Corporation has 13.83% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23% BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4%

For the past year Westell Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while BK Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BK Technologies Corporation beats Westell Technologies Inc.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.