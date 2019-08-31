Reviewing Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)’s and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s results

We are contrasting Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation 62 8.21 N/A 2.80 22.88 TriCo Bancshares 38 3.60 N/A 2.79 13.55

Table 1 demonstrates Westamerica Bancorporation and TriCo Bancshares’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TriCo Bancshares is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Westamerica Bancorporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3% TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 9.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. TriCo Bancshares on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Westamerica Bancorporation and TriCo Bancshares Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 0 0.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of TriCo Bancshares is $40.67, which is potential 15.02% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Westamerica Bancorporation and TriCo Bancshares has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 62.4%. About 4.03% of Westamerica Bancorporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% are TriCo Bancshares’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12% TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72%

For the past year Westamerica Bancorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TriCo Bancshares.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Westamerica Bancorporation beats TriCo Bancshares.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.