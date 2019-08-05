Reviewing Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)’s and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation 62 8.25 N/A 2.80 22.88 PacWest Bancorp 39 3.71 N/A 3.85 10.03

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Westamerica Bancorporation and PacWest Bancorp. PacWest Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Westamerica Bancorporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than PacWest Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Westamerica Bancorporation and PacWest Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3% PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.95 beta means Westamerica Bancorporation’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. PacWest Bancorp on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and PacWest Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 0 0.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively PacWest Bancorp has an average target price of $45, with potential upside of 25.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Westamerica Bancorporation and PacWest Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 92.5% respectively. Westamerica Bancorporation’s share held by insiders are 4.03%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12% PacWest Bancorp -0.59% -0.05% -1.55% -0.59% -22.77% 16.08%

For the past year Westamerica Bancorporation was less bullish than PacWest Bancorp.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats PacWest Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.