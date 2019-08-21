Reviewing West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)’s and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s results

We are contrasting West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 118 6.09 N/A 2.87 47.91 STAAR Surgical Company 32 10.61 N/A 0.13 232.62

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. STAAR Surgical Company has lower revenue and earnings than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than STAAR Surgical Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. STAAR Surgical Company’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, STAAR Surgical Company which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. STAAR Surgical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 91.2%. About 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of STAAR Surgical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. had bullish trend while STAAR Surgical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats STAAR Surgical Company on 7 of the 10 factors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.