Reviewing West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)’s and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s results

Both West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 117 6.05 N/A 2.87 47.91 Luminex Corporation 23 2.91 N/A 0.09 246.93

In table 1 we can see West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Luminex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Luminex Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Luminex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Luminex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Luminex Corporation has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Luminex Corporation is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Luminex Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Luminex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 86.3%. Insiders owned 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, Luminex Corporation has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has 40.03% stronger performance while Luminex Corporation has -5.97% weaker performance.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats Luminex Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.