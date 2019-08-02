Reviewing West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.20% 11.20% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. N/A 114 47.91 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.56 2.75

As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 32.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has weaker performance than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1. Competitively, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Risk & Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.