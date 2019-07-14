Reviewing West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)’s and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s results

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 112 5.24 N/A 2.87 40.63 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 7.54 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9%

Risk & Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 36.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.68% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. -3.35% -0.43% 9.98% 4.88% 29.23% 18.74% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -2.97% -21.29% -12.11% -8.41% 25.64% 58.06%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has weaker performance than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.