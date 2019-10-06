Reviewing West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)’s and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 144 5.15 73.04M 2.87 47.91 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 5 -0.45 33.77M -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 50,641,336.75% 16.2% 11.2% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 624,664,730.58% -209% -32.7%

Volatility & Risk

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 34.48% and its average target price is $6.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 23.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares. Competitively, 18.6% are Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Alphatec Holdings Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.