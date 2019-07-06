Reviewing West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA)’s and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB)’s results

West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB) have been rivals in the Regional – Southwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation Inc. 21 5.01 N/A 1.71 12.08 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 39 5.77 N/A 2.97 13.31

In table 1 we can see West Bancorporation Inc. and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. West Bancorporation Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of West Bancorporation Inc. and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 1.2% LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.77 beta indicates that West Bancorporation Inc. is 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for West Bancorporation Inc. and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 6.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.2% of West Bancorporation Inc. shares and 85.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. shares. About 3.4% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Bancorporation Inc. -2.92% -2.73% -8.23% -3.46% -15.58% 8.12% LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. -0.13% 0.56% -5.56% -3.09% -7.68% 23.28%

For the past year West Bancorporation Inc. has weaker performance than LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.

Summary

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. beats West Bancorporation Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences. It also offers insurance and title services; and brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment and insurance products through a third party brokerage arrangement. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 3 administrative offices, 45 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a warehouse purchase program office in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.