Reviewing West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA)’s and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)’s results

This is a contrast between West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Southwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation Inc. 21 4.80 N/A 1.71 12.39 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 23 2.58 N/A 2.42 9.76

Demonstrates West Bancorporation Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. West Bancorporation Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has West Bancorporation Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 1.2% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

West Bancorporation Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s 0.02 beta is the reason why it is 98.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both West Bancorporation Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.7% and 48.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Bancorporation Inc. -4.21% -1.99% 1.97% -1.63% -14.25% 10.95% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. -1.67% 1.51% 1.94% 10.69% 0.64% 8.06%

For the past year West Bancorporation Inc. has stronger performance than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Summary

West Bancorporation Inc. beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.