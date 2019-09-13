Reviewing WESCO International Inc. (WCC)’s and Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s results

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) and Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) are two firms in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WESCO International Inc. 51 0.25 N/A 4.72 10.74 Houston Wire & Cable Company 5 0.22 N/A 0.54 8.58

Demonstrates WESCO International Inc. and Houston Wire & Cable Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Houston Wire & Cable Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WESCO International Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. WESCO International Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Houston Wire & Cable Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WESCO International Inc. and Houston Wire & Cable Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WESCO International Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 4.7% Houston Wire & Cable Company 0.00% 9% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.72 shows that WESCO International Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Houston Wire & Cable Company has a 1.53 beta and it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

WESCO International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Houston Wire & Cable Company are 6.7 and 2.6 respectively. Houston Wire & Cable Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WESCO International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for WESCO International Inc. and Houston Wire & Cable Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WESCO International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Houston Wire & Cable Company 0 0 0 0.00

$62.33 is WESCO International Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 27.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WESCO International Inc. and Houston Wire & Cable Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 77.4%. About 0.5% of WESCO International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Houston Wire & Cable Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WESCO International Inc. -0.72% -0.06% -10.92% -6.56% -13.34% 5.71% Houston Wire & Cable Company 0% -13.08% -24.02% -26.66% -40% -8.1%

For the past year WESCO International Inc. had bullish trend while Houston Wire & Cable Company had bearish trend.

Summary

WESCO International Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Houston Wire & Cable Company.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products. The company also provides private branded products comprising its proprietary brand LifeGuard, a low-smoke zero-halogen cable. Its products are used in maintenance, repair, and operations activities, and related projects; larger-scale projects in the utility, industrial, and infrastructure markets; and a range of industrial applications, such as communications, energy, engineering and construction, general manufacturing, marine construction and marine transportation, mining, infrastructure, oilfield services, petrochemical, transportation, utility, wastewater treatment, and food and beverage. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is based in Houston, Texas.