Reviewing WESCO International Inc. (WCC)’s and Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)’s results

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) and Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) compete with each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WESCO International Inc. 52 0.25 N/A 4.72 10.74 Fastenal Company 32 3.29 N/A 1.32 23.39

Table 1 highlights WESCO International Inc. and Fastenal Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fastenal Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WESCO International Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. WESCO International Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Fastenal Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of WESCO International Inc. and Fastenal Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WESCO International Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 4.7% Fastenal Company 0.00% 32.1% 22%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.72 beta means WESCO International Inc.’s volatility is 72.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Fastenal Company has beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of WESCO International Inc. are 2.2 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Fastenal Company’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Fastenal Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than WESCO International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for WESCO International Inc. and Fastenal Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WESCO International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fastenal Company 0 4 1 2.20

WESCO International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.39% and an $62.33 consensus target price. On the other hand, Fastenal Company’s potential upside is 5.08% and its consensus target price is $31.25. The data provided earlier shows that WESCO International Inc. appears more favorable than Fastenal Company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of WESCO International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.3% of Fastenal Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of WESCO International Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Fastenal Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WESCO International Inc. -0.72% -0.06% -10.92% -6.56% -13.34% 5.71% Fastenal Company -3.54% -5.7% -11.07% 2.34% 9.84% 17.8%

For the past year WESCO International Inc. has weaker performance than Fastenal Company

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Fastenal Company beats WESCO International Inc.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including various pins and machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations; and non-residential construction market, which include general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed its products through a network of 2,503 company owned stores. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.