Reviewing Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (WAIR)’s and Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)’s results

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) and Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS), both competing one another are Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 9 0.67 N/A 0.04 292.50 Lawson Products Inc. 34 0.94 N/A 0.77 54.31

Table 1 highlights Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. and Lawson Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lawson Products Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than Lawson Products Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. and Lawson Products Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 2% Lawson Products Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. has a 0.44 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lawson Products Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. are 4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Lawson Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lawson Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. and Lawson Products Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Lawson Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.82% and an $11.05 consensus target price. Competitively Lawson Products Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, with potential downside of -2.68%. The information presented earlier suggests that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Lawson Products Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. and Lawson Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 87% respectively. Insiders held 11.78% of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Lawson Products Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. -4.19% -4.27% 24.91% 29.84% -9.61% 33.29% Lawson Products Inc. 6.4% 13.1% 26.34% 40.27% 58.9% 32.5%

For the past year Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lawson Products Inc.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace bearing products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, and point-of-use inventory management. The company supplies approximately 575,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts. Its hardware products comprise blind fasteners, panel fasteners, bolts and screws, clamps, hi lok pins and collars, hose assemblies, hydraulic fittings, inserts, lockbolts and collars, nuts, rivets, springs, valves, and washers; and chemicals, comprise adhesives, sealants and tapes, lubricants, oil and grease, paints and coatings, industrial gases, coolants and metalworking fluids, and cleaners and cleaning solvents. The companyÂ’s electronic components include connectors, relays, switches, circuit breakers, and lighted products; bearings consist of airframe control bearings, rod ends, spherical bearings, ball bearing rod ends, roller bearings, and bushings; and machined parts and other products comprise brackets, milled parts, shims, stampings, turned parts, and welded assemblies. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is also involved in the installation of various products comprising air and hydraulic tools, as well as drill motors; provision of maintenance and repair services for tools; and rental or lease of tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their subcontractors, as well as industrial customers in the automotive, energy, pharmaceutical, and electronics sectors. The company was formerly known as Wesco Holdings, Inc. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.