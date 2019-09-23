Reviewing WesBanco Inc. (WSBC)’s and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)’s results

We are contrasting WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. 38 4.29 N/A 3.00 12.19 LCNB Corp. 17 3.62 N/A 1.22 14.74

In table 1 we can see WesBanco Inc. and LCNB Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LCNB Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WesBanco Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. WesBanco Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has WesBanco Inc. and LCNB Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% LCNB Corp. 0.00% 6.8% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

WesBanco Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, LCNB Corp. has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WesBanco Inc. and LCNB Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 34.7%. About 1.7% of WesBanco Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of LCNB Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3% LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88%

For the past year WesBanco Inc. had bearish trend while LCNB Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

WesBanco Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors LCNB Corp.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.