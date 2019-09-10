Reviewing Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)’s and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Trucking industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werner Enterprises Inc. 32 0.95 N/A 2.47 13.44 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 151 3.26 N/A 7.87 21.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Werner Enterprises Inc. and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Werner Enterprises Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Werner Enterprises Inc. is presently more affordable than Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Werner Enterprises Inc. and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werner Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8.2% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 0.00% 23% 17.2%

Volatility and Risk

Werner Enterprises Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Werner Enterprises Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Werner Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Werner Enterprises Inc. and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Werner Enterprises Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Werner Enterprises Inc. has a 20.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $41.33. On the other hand, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s potential downside is -7.67% and its consensus target price is $156.67. Based on the results given earlier, Werner Enterprises Inc. is looking more favorable than Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.6% of Werner Enterprises Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9.5% of Werner Enterprises Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Werner Enterprises Inc. -1.31% 6.42% 15.4% 10.7% 2.48% 26.1% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 1.8% 11.34% 12.1% 19.69% 16.78% 35.22%

For the past year Werner Enterprises Inc. has weaker performance than Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. beats Werner Enterprises Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States. This segment also offers truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, including services for products requiring specialized trailers, such as flatbed or temperature-controlled trailers. This segment transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 7,100 trucks, which included 6,305 company-operated, as well as 795 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,350 company-owned trailers that comprised 22,763 dry vans, 208 flatbeds, 1,333 temperature-controlled trailers, and 46 specialized trailers; and 74 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.