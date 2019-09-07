Reviewing Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)’s and Its Competitors results

As Trucking company, Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Werner Enterprises Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.04% of all Trucking’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Werner Enterprises Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.35% of all Trucking companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Werner Enterprises Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werner Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 13.40% 8.20% Industry Average 5.44% 14.58% 7.50%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Werner Enterprises Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Werner Enterprises Inc. N/A 33 13.44 Industry Average 160.57M 2.95B 15.05

Werner Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Werner Enterprises Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Werner Enterprises Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.88 2.53

$41.33 is the average target price of Werner Enterprises Inc., with a potential upside of 25.47%. As a group, Trucking companies have a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Werner Enterprises Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Werner Enterprises Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Werner Enterprises Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Werner Enterprises Inc. -1.31% 6.42% 15.4% 10.7% 2.48% 26.1% Industry Average 5.33% 9.04% 10.90% 11.16% 7.78% 18.88%

For the past year Werner Enterprises Inc. has stronger performance than Werner Enterprises Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Werner Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.62 Quick Ratio. Werner Enterprises Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Werner Enterprises Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Werner Enterprises Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.66 which is 65.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Werner Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Werner Enterprises Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Werner Enterprises Inc.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States. This segment also offers truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, including services for products requiring specialized trailers, such as flatbed or temperature-controlled trailers. This segment transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 7,100 trucks, which included 6,305 company-operated, as well as 795 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,350 company-owned trailers that comprised 22,763 dry vans, 208 flatbeds, 1,333 temperature-controlled trailers, and 46 specialized trailers; and 74 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.