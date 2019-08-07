Reviewing Welltower Inc. (WELL)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Welltower Inc. has 89.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 85.51% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Welltower Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Welltower Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower Inc. 0.00% 4.30% 2.00% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Welltower Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower Inc. N/A 79 88.80 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

Welltower Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Welltower Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 1.50 2.51

Welltower Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $76.33, suggesting a potential downside of -10.63%. The rivals have a potential upside of -3.48%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Welltower Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Welltower Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welltower Inc. 0.04% 1.69% 11.02% 8.51% 34.72% 19.75% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year Welltower Inc. has stronger performance than Welltower Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Welltower Inc. has a beta of 0.29 and its 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Welltower Inc.’s rivals are 44.75% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Dividends

Welltower Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Welltower Inc.’s rivals beat Welltower Inc.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.