Reviewing Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)’s and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC)’s results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company 48 2.44 N/A 4.88 9.92 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 131 3.50 N/A 11.07 12.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo & Company and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wells Fargo & Company. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Wells Fargo & Company’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 0.00% 11.8% 1.1% The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Wells Fargo & Company’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wells Fargo & Company and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 1 5 2 2.25 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$51.56 is Wells Fargo & Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $146.25 average target price and a 10.51% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Wells Fargo & Company is looking more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo & Company and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 83.1% respectively. 77.8% are Wells Fargo & Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo & Company -0.08% 1.51% 0.37% -3.35% -17.23% 5.06% The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 1.11% 2.22% 5.69% 15.56% -1.69% 22.23%

For the past year Wells Fargo & Company was less bullish than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beats Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts. Its Wholesale Banking segment offers commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection, foreign exchange, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, commodity and equity risk management, insurance, corporate trust fiduciary and agency, and investment banking services, as well as online/electronic products. This segment also provides construction, and land acquisition and development loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; interim financing arrangements; rehabilitation loans; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; loans for securitization; and real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The companyÂ’s Wealth and Investment Management segment offers financial planning, private banking, credit, and investment management and fiduciary services, as well as retirement and trust services. It serves clients through approximately 8,600 locations and 13,000 ATMs; online and mobile banking; and offices in 42 countries. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.