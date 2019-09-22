Reviewing Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)’s and Its Rivals results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is a company in the Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo & Company has 77.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 77.8% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wells Fargo & Company and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 0.00% 11.80% 1.10% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Wells Fargo & Company and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company N/A 47 9.92 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Wells Fargo & Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Wells Fargo & Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 1 5 1 2.14 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.82 2.49

$51.56 is the consensus price target of Wells Fargo & Company, with a potential upside of 6.03%. The potential upside of the competitors is 44.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wells Fargo & Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo & Company -0.08% 1.51% 0.37% -3.35% -17.23% 5.06% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Wells Fargo & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.07 shows that Wells Fargo & Company is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wells Fargo & Company’s peers are 6.72% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts. Its Wholesale Banking segment offers commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection, foreign exchange, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, commodity and equity risk management, insurance, corporate trust fiduciary and agency, and investment banking services, as well as online/electronic products. This segment also provides construction, and land acquisition and development loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; interim financing arrangements; rehabilitation loans; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; loans for securitization; and real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The companyÂ’s Wealth and Investment Management segment offers financial planning, private banking, credit, and investment management and fiduciary services, as well as retirement and trust services. It serves clients through approximately 8,600 locations and 13,000 ATMs; online and mobile banking; and offices in 42 countries. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.