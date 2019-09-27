Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.54 N/A 1.22 11.02 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 10.31 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 0.06%. Insiders held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Comparatively, 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 19.87% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.