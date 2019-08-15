Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s results

We are comparing Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.15 N/A 1.22 11.02 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.47 N/A 0.24 60.42

In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 62.13%. 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.