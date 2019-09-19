Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

We are contrasting Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.46 N/A 1.22 11.02 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.49 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 11.8% respectively. About 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 7 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.