Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

We are contrasting Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.46
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.49
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 11.8% respectively. About 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 7 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
