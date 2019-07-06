Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|12.94
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Mmtec Inc.
|6
|13740.29
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.45%
|2.97%
|5.03%
|15.93%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 15.93% stronger performance while Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
