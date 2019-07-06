Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 12.94 N/A -0.15 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 6 13740.29 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93% Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 15.93% stronger performance while Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.