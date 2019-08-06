Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s results

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.40 N/A 1.22 11.02 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 60.56 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 25.75% respectively. Insiders owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.