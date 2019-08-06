Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s results

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.40
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|60.56
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 25.75% respectively. Insiders owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.