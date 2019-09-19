Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.46 N/A 1.22 11.02 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.66 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc. Cannae Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has weaker performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.