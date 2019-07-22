Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.29 N/A -0.15 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 146.83 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 32.94%. 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.