Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.35 N/A 0.52 24.36 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.12% are Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has 14.43% stronger performance while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.