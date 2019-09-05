Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s results

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.42 N/A 0.52 24.36 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.35 N/A 0.60 11.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Prospect Capital Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.