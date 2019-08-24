Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s results

We are contrasting Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.34 N/A 0.52 24.36 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.84 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc.