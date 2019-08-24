Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s results

We are contrasting Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.34
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.84
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.