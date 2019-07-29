Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s results

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.64 N/A -0.01 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.27 N/A 0.52 26.26

Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.9% respectively. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 17.42%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.