Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s results

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.64
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.27
|N/A
|0.52
|26.26
Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.9% respectively. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 17.42%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.97%
|2.73%
|4.63%
|11.41%
|5.18%
|6.36%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
