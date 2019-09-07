Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.35 N/A 0.52 24.36 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.67 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is presently more expensive than Hennessy Advisors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has 29% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats on 6 of the 10 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.