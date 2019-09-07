Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.35 N/A 0.52 24.36 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.67 N/A 3.83 5.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc. GAMCO Investors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. About 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has weaker performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.