Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)’s results

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.69 N/A -0.01 0.00 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.39%. Insiders owned 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.2% -2.12% 4.96% -4.33% -12.71% 29.26%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.