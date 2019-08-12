Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.63
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|15.07
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.
