Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.63 N/A 0.52 24.36 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.07 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.