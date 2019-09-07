Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.36 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was less bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.