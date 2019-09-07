Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.26
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was less bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.