Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.05
|N/A
|0.06
|131.64
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 42.42%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.62%
|1.01%
|3.48%
|3.21%
|-0.62%
|11.07%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|2.07%
|5.94%
|0.89%
|12.55%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
