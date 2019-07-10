Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.05 N/A 0.06 131.64 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 42.42%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.