Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s results

Since Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.19 N/A 0.06 131.64 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.64 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.