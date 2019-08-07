Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s results

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.24 N/A 0.58 14.19 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.13 N/A 2.06 8.48

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 14.38% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.