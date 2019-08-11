Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.23 N/A 0.58 14.19 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.