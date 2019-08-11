Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.23
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
