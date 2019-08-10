Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.23
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.87
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 26.38% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 46.22%. Comparatively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.
