Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.23 N/A 0.58 14.19 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.87 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 26.38% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 46.22%. Comparatively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.