Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.58 14.19 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 1.68 44.93M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 720,032,051.28% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 16.94% respectively. Competitively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.