Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|1.68
|44.93M
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|720,032,051.28%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 16.94% respectively. Competitively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.
