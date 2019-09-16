Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.17
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|2.03
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
