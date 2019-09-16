Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.17 N/A 0.58 14.19 Medley Management Inc. 3 2.03 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.