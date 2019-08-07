Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 36.07% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund N/A 8 14.19 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The peers have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.