Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s results

Since Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.23 N/A 0.06 131.64 Evercore Inc. 88 1.85 N/A 7.80 10.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Evercore Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 93% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.